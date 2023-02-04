Obituary and funeral service: Bertha ‘Louise’ Green, 87, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Louise Green.

Mrs. Bertha “Louise” Green, 87 years of age, Monroe, GA entered into rest on February 1, 2023. She is now absent from the body but present with her Lord whom she loved and served faithfully. Louise was born on August 31, 1935 to the late Bertha Price Maddox and the late James Drayton Maddox. Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Green, Sr; a precious grandson, Eric Franklin Green; brother, Luther “Buddy” Maddox; sister, Joyce Thompson; brother-in-law, Bobby Watkins.

Mrs. Green was known as “Nana Green” not only to her grandchildren, but to most everyone who knew her as she made everyone feel like part of the family. Nana loved her church, Hickory Grove Baptist and was faithful in service for over 60 years. She will long be remembered for the annual Hallelujah Harvest, Back-to-School Giveaway, VBS Kitchen Squad, Ladies Prayer Circle, and teaching her beloved Hope Sunday School class. Nana spoke often at ladies banquets and other events at her own church and others. She was a member of the Monroe Master Garden Club for many years. She enjoyed her own gardens and landscapes and creating beautiful floral arrangements. With all said, her favorite pastime was spending time with her family in her home. Whether it was the weekly Sunday dinners or holidays, every time we gathered Nana Green would turn it into a special occasion. Nana’s greatest desire was that her family would “walk in truth.” (3 John 1:4)

Surviving members of the family include children: Charles Franklin “Frankie” Green, Jr. (Petey), Monroe; Suzanne Green Black (Robbie), Winder; David Green, Sr., Union Springs; Scott Green (Sharron), Buford. Grandsons, affectionately known as the grandboys: Brandon Black (Jenny), Commerce; Joshua Black (Kayce), Winder; David Green, Jr. (Shannon), Homer; Chris Green, Auburn; Matthew Green (Nicole), Monroe; Michael Green (Ashley), Brookhaven; Zack Green, Monroe. Great Grandchildren: Lauren, Lyndsay, Benjamin, and Timothy Black; Austin and Gatlin Green; Chelsea and Tyler Green; Laney, Mattox and Lakelyn Green; Mitchell and Ali Green; Caleb and Chloe Green. Great-Great Grandchild: Rylan Green. Sister: Betty Watkins, Dacula; Brother-in-law: Jesse Green (Mary), Monroe; Brother-in-law: Steve Thompson, Monroe; Sister-in-law: Brenda Maddox, Loganville, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 11:00 AM: Officiating: Rev. Frankie Green, Rev. Chris Yancey; Graveside: Rev. Robbie Black. Interment will follow to Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Monroe, GA.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.