Obituary and funeral service: Bettie Dobson, 88, of Loganville

Bettie S. (Dobson) Kelley, age 88 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, with Elder Kevin Kennedy and Rev. Ricky Dobson officiating. Burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Bettie was preceded in death by her first husband Willis Dobson; second husband Jerry Kelley; and parents William and Viola Archer. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Blake, Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Michael & Tonya Dobson, Monroe, GA; grandson and granddaughter-n-in-law, Brandon & Meredith Cordle, Loganville; granddaughters and grandsons-in-law, Heather & Danny Vitello, Rome, GA; and Christy & Shaun Evans, Stockbridge, GA; grandson, Cole Dobson, Dunwoody, GA; and great grandchildren; Malachi & Micah Cordle, Loganville, GA; Zachary & Emily Evans, Stockbridge, GA; and Jesse & Victoria Vitello, Rome, GA.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com <http://www.stewartfh.com>

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.