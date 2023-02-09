Obituary and funeral service: Betty Ann Williams Davis, 89, of Monroe

Betty Ann Williams Davis, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on February 6, 2023. She was born in Atlanta on January 5, 1934 to the late Ruth Lee Wallace Williams and the late Robert Daniel Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Rev. Mina Lee Davis, Sr, and her son, the late Stephen Daniel Davis.

Surviving are, daughters and sons in law, Rebekah and Mark T. Stone, Ruth and Patrick Kirtland; son, Lee Davis, Jr.; sister, Este Logan; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 11th at 11:00 AM at Center Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Browning and the Rev. Steve Moon officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.