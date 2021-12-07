Obituary and funeral service: Betty Day, 86, of Loganville

Mrs. Betty Day, age 86 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe with Rev. Len Walker officiating.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her family meant everything to her. She was very religious and had a strong faith in God. Her past times included feeding birds, turkey, deer, crows and raccoons, fast cars and drag racing, the Statler Brothers, Christmas, and Betty Boop.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Jessie (Abernathy) White; siblings, Malcom White, Mary Etta White Hobbs, Stephen Lamar White; and many loving pets. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Grover Floyd Day, Sr. of Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Deborah & Thomas Wiggins of Loganville, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Grover & Lucy Day, Jr. of Loganville, GA; grandson and his wife, Brett & Jamie Wiggins of Covington, GA; great grandchild, Emily Wiggins of Covington, GA; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or your local humane society or rescue organization. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

