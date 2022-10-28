Obituary and funeral service: Betty Garrett Odum, of Monroe

Betty Garrett Odum passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Campton Community House, 1345 Shoal Creek Rd, Monroe, GA 30656, with a graveside service following at Hill Haven Cemetery, located at 490 Edmondson Rd., Monroe, GA 30656.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James Calvin Odum; and parents, George T. Garrett and Drewillie Aycock Garrett. She is survived by her children, Donna Cottle (Rick), Macon, GA; Denise Melton (Steve), Campton, GA; Debra Pearce, Bogart, GA; Jeff Odum (Jenny) Winder, GA; sisters, Annie Broach, Campton, GA, Lucy Meeler, Gratis, GA; grandchildren, Savanna Cottle, Ellie Cottle, Jayson Melton, Stephany Melton, Jillian Pearce, Jessica Pearce, Wesley Odum, Keri Odum and Zane Nihiser; nine great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews; brother-in-laws, Gerald Odum (Peggy), Terald Odum (Carolyn), Campton, GA; Lamar Roy Odum (Wanda) Hapeville, GA and several cousins.

Betty was a pillar of her community, a beloved sister, mother and Granny with a sweet disposition more valuable than gold. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Garrett Odum please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.