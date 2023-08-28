Obituary and funeral service: Betty Hildreth ‘Smith’ Brown, 87, of Loganville

Betty Hildreth (Smith) Brown, age 87 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gum Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Moon officiating. Interment will follow at Gum Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Betty was born on April 27, 1936 in Villa Rica, GA. In 1949, at the age of 13, she was saved and baptized at Temple Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. In 1954, while working at Wilson-Jones in Atlanta, she met the love of her life, Earnest (Bud) Brown, and they married on August 27, 1954. In the early 1960’s they began raising their family in Gum Creek Baptist Church in Loganville, GA, where she faithfully attended for more than 60 years. She and Bud lived in Stone Mountain, GA for over 40 years before relocating to Loganville, GA in 1997.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She dedicated her life to caring for others and will be truly missed. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bud Brown; son, Todd Brown; parents, Hildreth and Cleo (Cooper) Smith. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Jennifer Brown of Loganville, Mike and Michelle Brown of Loganville; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Jeff Robertson of Loganville; daughter-in-law, Anita Brown of Loganville; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.