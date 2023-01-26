Obituary and funeral service: Betty Jean brown Boze, 76, of Monroe

Betty Jean Brown Boze, age 76 of Monroe, passed away on January 23, 2023. She was born on May 6, 1946 to the late Louise Carter Brown and the late Arvie Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Edward Boze.

Surviving are, nieces, Ashley Holcombe, Lacey (Edmund) Harper; great nieces and nephews, Haley Harper, Logan Harper, and Ashton Thomas; sister, Mary Frances Jackson.

A funeral service will be held on Friday January 27th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Wilson officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday January 27th from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.