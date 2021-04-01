Obituary and funeral service: Betty Jean Ramey, 74, of Monroe

Betty Jean Ramey, age 74, passed away on March 29, 2021. Betty was born on January 1, 1947, to the late James Clifford Boggs and the late Azzie Lee McDaniel.

Surviving members of her family are daughters, Melissa Jean Blackwell, Amy Renea Hopkins; son, James Carroll Ramey; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 1:30 pm on the grounds of Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

