Obituary and funeral service: Betty Joyce ‘Burney’Churry, 68, of Loganville

Betty Joyce (Burney) Churry, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time at the beach, gardening, word search puzzles and putting puzzles together. Betty enjoyed crafting, cross stitch and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur George and Mae Francis (Wilkerson) Burney; three brothers and three sisters. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Michael Andrew Churry of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Donny and Michelle Thomas of Auburn, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Chris Hammons of Bethlehem, GA; son, Brent Thomas of Loganville, GA; 8 grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

