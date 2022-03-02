Obituary and funeral service: Betty Reeves Allen, 78, of Monroe

Betty Reeves Allen, age 78, of Monroe, GA. passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Joyce & Jarrold Reeves; sister, Pat Reeves Whitlow; brother, Jarrold M. “Red” Reeves; nephew, Jarrold M. Reeves, Jr.; nephew, Jimmy Whitlow; great nephew, Cooper Tulloch. Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Ray Allen; sons, Tripp (Lisa); Ty (Melanie) and Tim (Shannon Morris); grandson, Jarrold Miller Allen; step grandchildren, Kacy Sager, Craig Sager II, Krista Sager (Michael) Storey and Addison Morris; brother, Don (Paula) Reeves; sister, Scarlett Nunes; sister-in-law, Barbara Leach; sister-in-law, Charlotte Reeves; Betty adored her nieces and nephews, Leslie Whitlow, Pamela Whitlow, Mike (Lisa) Whitlow, Laura (Marcus) Reeves Cunha, Paul (Erin) Reeves, Katrina Reeves (widow of Jarrold), Joy (Scott) Reeves Tulloch, Jane (John Berrena) Reeves, Jeff Nunes and Randy (Tense) Leach; Betty also cherished spending time with her great nieces and nephews, and a great great niece and nephew, Sammie Street, Michael (Micaela) Whitlow, Hayden Whitlow, Jennifer Reeves, Summer Dunn, Hannah Mason, Mallory Reeves, Evan & Dillon Stader, Logan, Grace & Maddox Reeves, Tiago & Luciana Cunha, Caleb, Campbell & Tyler Dunn, Charlie & Madaline Mason and Hunter Tulloch; great great niece, Alessandra Whitlow; and great great nephew, Langston Whitlow.



Betty also leaves behind an enormous amount of very dear friends. These are the people she met through football, teaching, Sunday School and life. They are the ones whose lives she touched, and vice versa. Betty grew up in Grant Park. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she attended Georgia State for her undergrad and graduate school. Betty was a legal secretary for 5 years while she worked on her degree. The 3 Allen boys began to arrive so Betty stayed home until the youngest began kindergarten. She then began her career as a high school English teacher for 29 years. Ray said that it wasn’t him that set the standard for raising their boys…it was BETTY!



Betty was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church Snellville. Betty enjoyed traveling with her husband, as well as with their very dear friends. She was an avid reader and a brilliant woman. Betty was a sports enthusiast and of course football was her favorite. Ray said that people told him they’d never seen someone who understood the game and knew the plays and schemes. Betty could always be seen supporting her husband, Ray, as he coached for more than 40 years. She was always seen at the events of their 3 sons and followed and supported their passions and pursuits.



Betty will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kind demeanor. She touched countless lives and her memory will be cherished by many.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Betty Reeves Allen will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Parkinson’s Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org/donate or NG3, https://www.ng3.org/ .



