Obituary and funeral service: Betty Sue Cochran Crawford, 80, of Walton County

Betty Sue Cochran Crawford, age 80 of Walton County, passed away on November 30, 2023. Sue was born in Social Circle on January 21, 1943 to the late Maggie Poteet Cochran and the late James B. Cochran, Sr. Mrs. Crawford was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lamar Crawford; sister, Jane Tedder.

Surviving members of her family are, sister, Anne Meadows (George Matthews); brother, James Cochran.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held also on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 2:30 pm on the grounds of Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe, Georgia.

Meadows Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

