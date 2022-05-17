Obituary and funeral service: Betty Thornton Foster, 91, of Monroe

Betty Thornton Foster, age 91 of Monroe, passed away on May 15, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1930 to the late Macon Thornton and the late Mary Frances (Fannie) Sims Thornton. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late John Fletcher Foster; and her son, the late Anthony Foster.

Surviving are, daughter and son in law, Deborah and Jimmy Greer; grandchildren, Kresta and Jeff Foster, Jonathan Greer, Tiffany and Alex Maddox, Justine and Jason Goff; 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 18th at 1:00 PM at Mount Vernon Christian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Greer officiating.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.