Obituary and funeral service Bettye Jean Cousins, 94, of Loganville

Bettye Jean Cousins, age 94 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 23, 2023 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Chris Alexander officiating. Interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.

Bettye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devoted member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Cousins; sons, Patrick “Butch” Cousins and Arthur “Buddy” Cousins; parents, Patrick and Minnie Cress. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Shelley Cousins of Loganville; son, James “Jim” Cousins of Monticello; daughters-in-law, Chiou Cousins of Montgomery, AL and Joan Cousins of Loganville; sister, Ailene Lowe of Elizabethton, TN; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special family friends, Betty Bowles of Loganville and Katherine Hall of Lawrenceville; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.