Obituary and funeral service: Bettye Murphy Sills, 91, of Monroe

Bettye Murphy Sills, born 10/21/29, went to Heaven peacefully on Friday 10/8/21. She had been placed in wonderful Abbey Hospice 3 days prior due to long declining health and dementia. She was preceded in death by Lloyd Sills whom she married in 1950. Since his death 5 years ago, Bettye lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Stan Rhymer of Monroe. She is also survived by daughter, Sharon Waugh of NC, four grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Bettye graduated from GA Baptist as an RN and later became a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, a Home Health Nurse, and a lady dressed in character for old cabin tours in Callaway Gardens.

Private Funeral will be held at Beech Springs Baptist Church in Pine Mountain, GA. In lieu of flowers, donation to a charity or Beech Springs would be appreciated. Love your parents. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

