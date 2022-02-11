Obituary and funeral service: Beverly Jeanne Owen, 94, of Loganville, formerly of Decatur

Beverly Jeanne Owen, age 94 of Loganville, formerly of Decatur, GA passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Newton Owen, Jr; her parents, William L. Sprayberry and Lillian Meta Stanton; brother, William L. Sprayberry, Jr.; sister, Katherine Jones; and her son-in-law, Robert W. Campbell. She is survived by children, Beverly Jan Borgo Tallahassee, FL, Ruth Jeanine Jackson (Robert H.) Matthews, NC, Julie Lynn Owen Campbell Monroe, GA, and James Newton Owen, III (Lisa) Tucker, GA.; grandchildren, John (Lisa) Jackson, Doug (Dora) Borgo, Christopher (Sara) Jackson, Michelle Francis, Adam (Ginger) Jackson, Eric (Amy) Jackson, Kristina (Joe) Bradford, Benjamin Campbell, Gillum Owen, James (Jay) Newton Owen IV; 16 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Jeanne was born in Orlando, Florida on July 11, 1927. She attended Young Harris Academy (currently Young Harris College) Young Harris, GA, graduating from Girl’s High School in Atlanta GA. After high school she attended UGA in Athens, GA. She married the love of her life, James Newton (Jimmy) Owen, Jr. at Ormewood Presbyterian Church on June 22, 1946. Jeanne was a member of Decatur Presbyterian Church in Decatur, GA where she served as a Pastor’s Aide and the Director for the Parent’s Morning Out program and church nursery for more than 20 years. She was an avid gardener, talented artist and seamstress making all three of her daughter’s wedding dresses. After three girls, how proud she was to give her husband a son, his namesake. Jeanne was an enthusiastic fan of Atlanta Braves and UGA football. She never hesitated to assist anyone when a need arose. We will all miss the most loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother any family could desire.



The graveside service to celebrate the life of Beverly “Jeanne” Owen will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Decatur Presbyterian Church Nursery, 205 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030, in memory of Beverly “Jeanne” Owens.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



