Obituary and funeral service: Beverly Ruth ‘Carstens’ Lapp, 81, of Monroe

Beverly Ruth (Carstens) Lapp, age 81 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at Sola Fide Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville, at a later date.

She was a 1960 graduate of Norfolk High School Class and graduated from the Nebraska Methodist College School of Nursing in 1963. Beverly retired from the Gwinnett County School System in 1992 where she worked as a Paraprofessional. She was a founding and current member of Sola Fide Lutheran Church.

Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles “Chuck” Lapp; parents, Vernon and Edna (Boje) Carstens. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Nathan and Jeanette Lapp of Lawrenceville, GA and Marshall and Marie Lapp of Bogart, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Bonnie Carstens of Norfolk, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Steve Powell of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Abigail, Laura, Ryan, and Lucy; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Beverly’s memory to Sola Fide Lutheran Church, 1307 Webb Gin House Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30045.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.

