Obituary and funeral service: Bill King, 87, of Loganville

Bill King, age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Yonah Memorial Gardens, 255 US 441 Business, Demorest, GA 30535. Mr. King was an Air Traffic Controller for 48 years and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Social Circle. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Thelma Mae King of Loganville; children, Geoffrey D. King of Decatur, Jennifer King-Ley & Scott Ley of Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

