Obituary and funeral service: Bill L. Gray, 63, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Bill L. Gray

Bill L. Gray, age 63 of Monroe, passed away on April 23, 2022. He was born in Texas on March 21, 1959 to Bill R. Gray and the late Jewel Lloyd Gray.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Y. Gray of 41 years; son and daughter in law, Joshua and Heather Gray; daughters and sons in law, Joslyn and Joshua Waters, Jenna and Jonathan Philippi; grandchildren, Gracie, Ryder, Cooper, Finn, Bailey, Huck, and Cash; father, Bill R. Gray; brother, John R. Gray; and many other family members.

Bill will be remembered for his love, he had for his family; and the heart of generosity for all those that knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 28th at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Tymchuk officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.