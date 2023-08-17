Obituary and funeral service: Bill Muirhead, 95, of Loganville

Bill Muirhead, age 95 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. Bill was a World War II Veteran of the United States Army where he served his country honorably. He was the Owner Operator of Muirhead and Son Plumbing prior to retiring.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife in 2005, Ella Mae (Hendrix) Muirhead; son, Wayne Muirhead; parents, John and Jessie Belle (Nix) Muirhead; sisters, Violet Cecelia Muirhead, Iris Elizabeth Roper, and Rose Cariel Leach. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Al Wooten of Acworth; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Maria Muirhead of Lawrenceville; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumming, GA. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bill Muirhead please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.