Obituary and funeral service: Billie Denton, 93, of Loganville

Billie Denton, age 93 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Dr. Todd Ware will officiate. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church.

Billie was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Billie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Bennie Leonard Denton; son, Lloyd Wayne Denton; parents, Grant Ernest and Mary Lea (Nolen) Stroh. She is survived by her son, Keith Denton of Hudson, WI; daughter-in-law, Janet Denton of Suwanee, GA; sister, Mary Williams; grandchildren, Serena (Vince) Rumfelt, and Benjamin Denton; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Billie’s memory to First Baptist Church of Monroe Building Fund, P.O. Box 455, Monroe, GA 30655. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.