Obituary and funeral service: Billy ‘Darrell’ Marshall, 59, of Monroe

Billy “Darrell” Marshall, 59, of Monroe, GA, passed away on February 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. After a long, hard fought battle he slipped away peacefully and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 5, 2022, at Athens Church, 10 Huntington Road, Athens, GA.

Darrell was born on May 18, 1962 in Augusta, GA. and was a graduate of North Augusta High School, class of 1980. He was a custom home, multi-family home, and developer for many years and owned his own company. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved being outdoors playing golf and watching sunsets. He loved to BBQ hence he was given the nickname of “Smokey D.” Darrell is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 33 years, Kelly; his four sons Kyle (Anna) Marshall of Athens, GA, Taylor (Brittany) Marshall of Ft. Myers, FL, Dax Marshall and Hayden Marshall both of Monroe GA; his grandchildren Mason Marshall and Lovett Marshall; his parents Billy and Beverly Marshall of Augusta, GA; his sister Deena (Marcus) Moore of Chattanooga, TN, and brother David (Ginny) Marshall of Aiken, SC; many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and close friends.

The family has asked for donations to be made in lieu of flowers. Please see the facebook page for more info.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.