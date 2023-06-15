Obituary and funeral service: Billy Waters, 68, of Loganville

Billy Waters, age 68 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Billy retired as the Executive Vice-President of Carbo Tech after 35 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sharon Waters of Loganville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Shawn Mills of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Maverick Mills and Dakota Mills; mother, Shirley Cook of Lawrenceville, GA; father, Harry Waters of Grayson, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sheryl and Jack Ferguson of Monroe, GA and Susan and Chuck Wilbourn of Lawrenceville, GA; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Service.