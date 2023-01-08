Obituary and funeral service: Blanche Harrison Copeland, 100, of Loganville

Blanche Harrison Copeland, age 100 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morse officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, January 16, 2023, at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA.

Blanche was a member of Loganville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bry Lake Copeland; grandchild, Bradford Joel Copeland; and great grandchild, Callum Gray Hayes. She is survived by her sons, David Bry Copeland, Bonita Spring, FL; Joel Lamar (Debbie) Copeland, Slidell, LA; and Richard Frank (Debbie) Copeland of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Ryan Copeland Kennesaw, GA; Erin (Charles) Krantz, Slidell, LA; Taylor Copeland, Slidell, LA; Stephanie (Eric) Hayes, Monroe, GA; Andrew (Kristin) Copeland, Bethlehem, GA; Justin (Gretchen) Copeland, Yulee, FL,; 10 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

