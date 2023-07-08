Obituary and funeral service: Blondean Colquitt, 92, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a video tribute to Blondean Colquitt.

Blondean Colquitt, age 92, of Monroe passed away on July 6, 2023. She was born in Monroe, GA on September 13, 1930 to the late Bunnie Phelps Peters and the late Oscar Peters. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Joe Pope Colquitt and seven brothers and sisters.

Surviving are daughter: Gail Burgess; sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Donna Colquitt, Alan and Marie Colquitt; sister: Sharon Lemonds; grandchildren: Michelle Autry, Alison Luce, Jessica Clark, Erica Sorrow, Becca Burgess, and Amanda Drewery; 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Russell Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign our guestbook online at https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.