Obituary and funeral service: Bob Eltzroth, 89, of Monroe

Bob Eltzroth, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee (Biship) Eltzroth; son, Robert Eltzroth, Jr.; daughter, Debra Smith; and parents, Dwight and Lenora (Wilson) Eltzroth. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Terry and Duane Williams of Monroe; sons, Alan Eugene Eltzroth and Jeffrey Eltzroth, both of IN; grandchildren, Elizabeth Dooley Rademaker, Leath Smith, Nancy Smith Bell, Dr. Kelly Jones, Ashley Williams; great grandchildren, Nancy Rademaker, Armondo Rademaker, Jazzlynn Smith, Maddox Bell, Brookeleigh Jo Bell, Linkon Bell; numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bob Eltzroth please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.