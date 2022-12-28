Obituary and funeral service: Bobbie H. Harber, 98, of Monroe

Bobbie H. Harber, age 98 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655. Dr. Todd Ware will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 PM till 2 PM prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.

Bobbie was retired as Office Manager with Harber Provision. She was the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. Bobbie made life better for everyone around her. The world is a better place because she was here. When I heard the term “Greatest Generation,” I always knew exactly who they were talking about. After marriage Walt and Bobbie built a life, family and homes in Monroe, a thriving business and served their church and community for the rest of their lives. Bobbie was a light to us, her daughter, friends, family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We will all miss her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walt Harber; parents, Howard and Prudence (Poole) Henson. Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Clark of Monroe; grandchildren, Alice McClure of Monroe, Jay Seago of Charlotte, N.C., Cate Bright of Hurst, TX; great-grandchildren, Wiley Seago, Sullie Seago, Hadley and Judah Bright.

The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to FISH, P.O. Box 1828, Monroe, GA 30655. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bobbie H. Harber please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.