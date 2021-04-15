Obituary and funeral service: Bobbie Jean Green, 87, of Loganville

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Green, age 87 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Chris Yancey and Rev. Mike Farmer will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Green was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Green, and sons, Danny, Charles, and Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy J. Green of Loganville; daughter & friend, JoAnn Green & Randall Harris of South Daytona Beach, FL; sister, Betty Jo Stephens of Loganville; sister-in-law & brother-in-law, Alice & Jerry Ethridge of Dacula; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.