Obituary and funeral service: Bobbie Jean Moore, 72, of Loganville

Bobbie Jean Moore, age 72 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The family will welcome family and close friends at a Graveside Service which will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Corinth Cemetery, 1836 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, GA.

Bobbie was a member of Corinth Baptist Church. She had a green thumb and was an amazing cook. Bobbie enjoyed going to garage sales and antique stores. She had a collection of hundreds of ladies and angels in her curio cabinet that she had collected through the years. Bobbie’s hair was always perfect, her nails were always polished, and she always had her lipstick on before leaving the house. She was an amazing homemaker, and her family’s clothes always smelled of Downy.

Bobbie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Florene (Pickens) Whatley; and brother, Billy Whatley. Bobbie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Tony Moore of Loganville; children and their spouses, Tonya Jean and Todd Hanks of Walnut Grove, Eric and Sandy Moore of Cumming, Jason and Lisa Moore of Loganville; grandchildren, Jessica and Jamie Bryant, Emily Watts, Wesley Moore, Sam Moore, and Jake Moore; great grandchildren, Jackson Bryant, Leland Bryant, and Olivia Jean Bryant; sisters, Bonnie Rice, Beverly Johnson and Barbara Chupp; several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Bobbie’s memory to the Northside Hospital Foundation, https://give.northside.com. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.