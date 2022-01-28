Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Bowermeister, 72, of Loganville

Bobby Bowermeister, age 72 of Loganville, GA (formerly of Norman Park, GA) passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Rusty Ruark and Dr. Mike Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM prior to the service.

Bobby was a member of Loganville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ira and Ruby Arhea (Mitchell) Bowermeister, Sr. Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jeanie S. Bowermeister of Loganville, GA; children, Becki and Tommy Vanderwalt of Bethlehem, GA, Kelli and Mike Manning of Loganville, GA, and Meredith and Mike Causey of Gainesville, GA; brother, Tommy and Dana Bowermeister of Tallahassee, FL; sister, Gidge and Warren Taylor of Moultrie, GA; grandchildren, Garrett Vanderwalt, Evan Manning, Henry Vanderwalt, and Wyatt Vanderwalt; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Oakdale Baptist Church Cemetery in Moultrie, GA. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 1:45 PM prior to the service at Baker Funeral Home, 2222 Hwy 37 E, Moultrie, GA 31788. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Bobby’s memory to West Hall Baptist Church, P.O. Box 567, Oakwood, GA 30566. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.