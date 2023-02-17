Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Hall, 85, of Loganville

Bobby Hall, age 85 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Gum Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Andy Herrington, Jr. officiating.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona (Brooks) Hall and 8 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Hall of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Janice and Eddy Johnson of Loganville; brother, Lyman Hall of Social Circle; sister, Patsy Wilson of Loganville; grandchildren, Jordan and Jesse Johnson; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Bobby Hall please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.