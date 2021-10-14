Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Lee Dean, 74, of Monroe

Bobby Lee Dean, age 74 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rob Bray officiating.

Bobby served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a roofer, alongside his father for many years, where they covered many homes throughout Walton County; he also worked at Walton Mills. He was a Georgia Bulldog and Braves fan and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. Bobby had a kind heart and was good to everyone he met, including the many animals that he cared for through the years. More than anything else, Bobby loved his family with all of his heart. They will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Helen (Parker) Dean; and brother, Jerry Dean. Surviving are his loving sister, Jean Sepassi of Monroe, GA; niece and her husband, Sudie and Lamar Crouch of Cleveland, GA; great nephew, Cole Crouch of Cleveland, GA; several beloved cousins on the Parker side; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, 1700 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, www.dav.org , or to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128. The family will receive friends 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

