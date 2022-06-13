Obituary and funeral service: Bobby Moon, 64, of Loganville

Bobby Moon, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Pittard, Rev. Greg Garmon and Danny Curry will officiate. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville.

Bobby was a member of Memorial Lighthouse Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, and retired from Akins Ford, where he was a mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Janice (Ellington) Moon. He leaves behind his loving wife of 39 years, Cathy E. Moon, Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Amanda Mae & Chris Cannon, Loganville; sister, Beverly Poole, Loganville; granddaughter, Shelby Mae Thomaston, niece, Karen Nicole and Corey Brisson, Lawrenceville; nephews, Ely Jordan, Loganville; Charles Poole, Oxford.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 and 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.