Obituary and funeral service: Bradford ‘Brad’ Owens, 55, of Monroe

Bradford “Brad” Stephen Owens, age 55 of Monroe, passed away on June 2, 2022. He was born in Atlanta on October 9, 1966 to James Eugene Owens and Judith Ellen Lott Owens.

Surviving are parents, James and Judy Owens; daughters, Julianne Owens, Emma Owens, and Kate Owens; son, Keith Owens; sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Mike Gates; and sister, Darlene Morgan.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday June 14th at 2:00p.m. at Social Circle City Cemetery.

