Obituary and funeral service: Brady Rowe, 38, of Covington

Brady Rowe, age 38 of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Tully Hunter will officiate.

A native of Texas, Brady moved to Georgia in 1992 where he has lived in Walton and Gwinnett counties. He graduated from Shiloh High School in 2002 and participated in the Air Force JROTC.

Brady has been an Active Duty Army Reservist since 2012 and was employed by Rockdale County as a Fireman. His Firefighter and Military brothers were extremely important to him. He was active in his church, Trinity Grace Church in Loganville.

He is survived by his parents, Charles Steven & Connie Sue (Fountain) Rowe of Covington; brothers & sisters-in-law, Zachary & Natalie Rowe of Gainesville, Clayton Thomas & Carmen Rowe of St. Andrews, Scotland; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Dr. Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.