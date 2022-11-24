Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe

Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Brandon was a 2016 graduate of Archer High School and owned Two Guys & A Mower Landscaping Service. He is survived by his mother and her companion, Janet Macko and Perry Hackney of Monroe; father, Steve Macko of Dacula; brother, Bryan Macko of Dacula; maternal grandmother, Betty “MawMaw” Jenkins of Carrollton; paternal grandparents, Patricia “Grandmom” and Bill “PopPop” Macko of Lawrenceville; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, supporting.afsp.com; Shepherd’s Staff Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Loganville, GA 30052, Peace Place, peaceplaceinc.org or P.O. Box 948, Winder, GA 30680, or Ben’s Brown Bag Ministry, bensbrownbag.com. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.