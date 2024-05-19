Obituary and funeral service: Brenda Gail ‘Long’ Dale, 73, of Monroe

Brenda Gail (Long) Dale, 73, of Monroe, GA, passed away on May 16, 2024. Born on March 31, 1951, in Duluth, GA, she had a long, devoted career in banking where she made many life-long friends. Gail enjoyed spending time with friends and her family, which she held dear to her heart.

Gail loved big, and she will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her immediate family: sons, Corey (Angie) Dale and Alex (Leigh Ann) Dale; grandchildren, Abbey Davis, Emma Woods, Payton Woods, Riley Dale, Ryan Dale, Maddy Thomas, Eli Dale, Casey Dale, and Caroline Dale; and sisters, Jean Lark and Virginia Davis Gilbert of Monroe, GA.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Merdie Long; husband, Randy Dale; and siblings, Billy Long, Barbara Miller, Pat Long, and Grace Clower.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, 5/19/24, from 4-7 PM at Tom M Wages Funeral Home at 3705 US-78, Snellville, GA 30039. A grave-side service will take place on Tuesday, 5/21/24, at 2:30 PM at Eternal Hills Cemetery at 3700 Stone Mountain Hwy, Snellville, GA 30039. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at http://www.parkinson.org.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

