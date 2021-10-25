Obituary and funeral service: Brenda Johnson King, 75, of Monroe

Brenda Johnson King, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Peoples Baptist Church, 850 Mill Road, McDonough, GA 30253. Pastor Thomas Satterfield, Pastor Derik Lawrence, Rev. Ray Turner and Colt Key will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at College Park Cemetery, 3600 Adams Street, College Park, GA 30337.

Brenda was a member of Peoples Baptist Church and worked at Mt. Vernon Christian School in Stockbridge for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Gary R. King; and son-in-law, Devin Key. Surviving are her children, Lori Key of Monroe, Gary R. King, Jr. (Angela) of McDonough; brothers, Charles Johnson (Betty) of Hoschton, Richard Johnson (Melissa) of Cedartown; sisters, Faye Johnson and Susan Grant (Doug), both of Fernandina Beach, FL; grandchildren, Cayla Birge (Travis), Colt Key (Kylie), Cal Key, Cayt Key, Carter Key, Dustin Lane (Mallory), Devin Lane, Dakota King, Drake King, Dalton King, Katherine King; and great grandchild, Kaelyn Lane. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.