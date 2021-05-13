Obituary and funeral service: Brenda Rich, 72, of Loganville

Brenda Rich, age 72 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. Pastor Jill Henning will officiate. Brenda is survived by her husband of 54 years, J. Wesley Rich of Loganville; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

