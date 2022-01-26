Obituary and funeral service: Brenda Williams, 71, of Monroe

Brenda Williams, age 71 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Josh Bobo officiating.

The family will receive friends 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service. Brenda retired from United Community Bank in Blairsville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Williams; father, John Wesley Bobo; and sister, Charlotte Burgess. Brenda is survived by her children, Melissa Ray of Monroe, GA, Rhonda Godwin of Good Hope, GA, Jimmy and Chrissy Williams of Social Circle, GA; mother, Erma Bobo of Lawrenceville, GA; brothers, David and Sherry Bobo of Columbus, GA and Steve Bobo of Loganville, GA; sister, Cynthia and Wayne Landress of Winder, GA; grandchildren, Ashley and Caleb Hipps of Mansfield, GA, Brittany Godwin of Good Hope, GA, Kasey Ray, Kyleigh Ray, Addison Ray, all of Monroe, GA, Brooklyn Godwin of Good Hope, GA, James Wheaton and Kaylee Wheaton, both of Social Circle; great grandchildren, Grayson Hipps and Cason Hipps, both of Mansfield, GA; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

