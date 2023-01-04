Obituary and funeral service: Brian Craig, 53, of Loganville

Brian Craig, age 53 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a long illness. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, in a private room at Fratelli’s Restaurant in Grayson, GA.

Brian was a low-voltage contractor for many years. In most recent years, he owned a golf cart sales and service company called Mobile Golf Cart Medic. Brian loved his family and friends more than anything, and was so proud of his three sons and his grandchildren. He enjoyed building model cars, playing pool, cooking, motorsports, and became quite the cat lover. In his early years, he was a competitive BMX biker, roller skater and artist and even dabbled in breakdancing.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dean Craig of Danville, IL. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Robin “Rae” Bentley Craig of Loganville, GA; mother, Carol Martin Craig of Danville, IL; grandmother, Mary Martin of Tilton, IL; brother, Kevin Craig of Tilton, IL; sons, Zachary Alan Craig (fiance Hannah Turner), Nathan Perry Craig (Alyssa), and Braden James Dean Craig (Brooke) all of Covington, GA; former wife and mother of their children, Carrie Craig Chafin of Milner, GA; three grandchildren, Landon, Presley and Perry; two step-grandchildren, Olivia and Turner; nephew, Jesse Craig (Amanda) of Melvin, IL; several cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation was performed by Tim Stewart in Loganville. Cards for the family may be mailed to Rae Craig at 1404 Charleston Ave, Monroe, GA 30656.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.