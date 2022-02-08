Obituary and funeral service: Brian Craig Incrocci, 78, of Monroe

Brian Craig Incrocci age 78, of Monroe, GA., passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



The graveside service to celebrate the life of Brian Craig Incrocci will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.