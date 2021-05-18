Obituary and funeral service: C. Sadie Phillips, 84, of Loganville

C. Sadie Phillips, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.

Mrs. Phillips was born on August 16, 1936 in Dacula, Georgia to the late Howard Littleton Kimbrell and Nonia Mae Brady Kimbrell. She graduated from Newton County High School in Covington in 1954. She retired from Kmart, where she was the personnel manager and was also a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, William Leonard Phillips, in 1984, as well as her siblings, Damaris Kines, Blondine Freeman, Vivian Peppers, Grace Harrison, and J.C. Kimbrell. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra C. Phillips & Steven Carroll of Crawford, Belinda K. & Mark Maddox of Loganville, Kimberly S. & Douglas Jenkins of Loganville; grandchildren, Caleb & Michelle Carroll of San Diego, CA, Sheena & Zak Jordan of Delray Beach, FL, Will & Tara Maddox of Stone Mountain, William Jenkins of Loganville, Marissa Jenkins of Loganville; great-grandson, Jett Buckley of Delray Beach, FL; siblings, Clifford Kimbrell of Oxford, Watson Kimbrell of Jefferson, Laverne Hendry of Covington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abbey Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 68, Social Circle, GA 30025-0068. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

