Obituary and funeral service: Candy Johnson, 65, of Monroe

Candy Johnson, age 65 of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Candy was a teacher in Gwinnett County and was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Luther and Charley Johnson. She is survived by her children, Megan Thrasher of Monroe, GA, Rachel Johnson of Covington, GA, Kevin Luther of Grant, AL; sister, Camille Key of Springville, AL; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.