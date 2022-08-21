Obituary and funeral service: Carl Foster Hensley, 83, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Carl Foster Hensley

Carl Foster Hensley, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on August 15, 2022. He was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on August 25, 1938 to the late Ina Campbell Hensley and the late James Hensley. He was preceded in death by his four sisters and his four brothers.

Surviving are wife, Charlene King Hensley; son and daughter in law, Gregory and Xylina Hensley; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Jose Robles; grandchildren, Gregory Foster and Samuel Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 20th at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 4:00 PM.

An additional service will be held at Walters Funeral Home in LaFollette, TN. Visitation at Walters Funeral Home will be on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Interment will immediately follow at Bakers Forge Cemetery.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.