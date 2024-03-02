Obituary and funeral service: Carl ‘PaPa’ Weisel, 81

Carl Wiessel, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and loving wife of 30 years, Sheila.



Carl never met a stranger. He would yell “come in” at a knock on the door, without even checking to see who was there. His smile would light up a room and to know him was to love him.

He was a true angel on earth.



We will be having a “Celebration of Life” honoring Carl on March 2nd from 1-3 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville Georgia.



We would love if you can come and share a favorite memory or a story or two.



We will have a “memories” box. if you have a favorite photo, story, bible verse or just want to write a note we will collect these for Sheila to keep.



We ask that the dress attire be very casual. Carl was a simple man and preferred jeans and t-shirts to ties and suits (no dark colors). This is a celebration. We want to honor what a wonderful, loving man Carl was and how blessed we were to have him in our lives.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carl “PaPa” Wiessel please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

