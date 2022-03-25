Obituary and funeral service: Carol Ann Bentley, 85, of Monroe

Carol Ann Bentley, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Tommy Fountain, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain. Carol Ann was born on February 4, 1937 in Atlanta,

Georgia and was a member of 1025 Church in Monroe. Carol Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Mitchem, and is survived by her second husband, Claude Bentley, Jr. of Monroe; step children: Andy & Ava Bentley of Monroe, Robin & Brian Craig of Loganville; brother: Clyde Cox of Murfreesboro, TN; step grandchildren: Daniel & Beth Bentley of Monroe, Micah & Meghan Bentley of Atlanta, Lana & Will Hobbs of Birmingham, AL, Tiffany & Brian McHugh of Decatur, Neely & Jonathan Freeman of Decatur, Steffani & Jesse Meier of Stone Mountain, Zac, Braden, & Nathan Craig of McDonough; 8 step great grandchildren and one on the way. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carol Ann Bentley please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.