Obituary and funeral service: Carol Clark South, 84, of Loganville

Carol Clark South, age 84 of Loganville, formerly of Hartwell, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Nancy Hart Memorial Park, 1171 Royston Hwy, Hartwell, GA 30643. Rev. Jim Ferguson will officiate.

Carol was born on February 8, 1937 in Tallulah Falls to the late Carson Davis and Ollie Shirley Davis. She retired from Christian Education Publications, Inc. and attended Hartwell Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her first husband, John Aubrey Clark, in 1987, as well as her brothers, Bobby Davis and Stanley Davis. She is survived by her husband, Robert South; sons, Randy Clark of Loganville, Johnny Clark of Hartwell, Kevin Clark of Toccoa; grandchildren, Seth Clark of Loganville, Sydney Clark of Loganville, Shelby Cromer of Loganville, Haley Clark of Toccoa; sister, Mildred Barnes of McDonough; sister-in-law, Helen Byrd of Marietta; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.