Obituary and funeral service: Carol Fulford, 84, of Monroe

Carol Fulford, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM before the service.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Fulford and parents, Joseph and Julia (Erickson) Desin. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Steve and Donna Fulford of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Kathy and Al Barnett of Conyers; sister, Margaret of FL; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capstone Hospice, 5550 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 150, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, www.capstonehospice.com. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carol Fulford please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.