Obituary and funeral service: Carol Jean Werl Sutton, 82

Carol Jean Werl Sutton was born on April 15, 1940, the 3rd child to Vincent and Anna Werl, in Pittsburgh, PA.

Fiercely independent, full of fire, sass, love, compassion, loyalty, strength & deep love & commitment to family, Mom led a remarkable life that made a great impact on everyone who knew her. As a young woman, she made her own path by becoming a Registered Nurse. She saved lives on a daily basis, and always remembered fondly her time as a Pediatric Nurse. That was her favorite station; it was also bittersweet for her, seeing so many children go through so much.

Mom taught her own children, Kristen and Michael, how to be thoughtful and compassionate for others going through difficult times. She had such extensive medical knowledge that many people told her she made a better doctor as a nurse than some doctors who went through all their degrees!

Mom always made sure holidays & birthdays were special Events. Not only did she work double shifts at the hospital, she made time to always have meals ready, holidays decorated, birthdays celebrated, and cheer at every sporting event or theater production.

One of her greatest accomplishments was securing soccer fields for her kids and their teammates play on the 80’s fields, which are still in use today in Gwinnett County! Her efforts have helped make memories for multiple generations to enjoy team sports over the years. Her signature on the purchase of those fields is a testimony to her legacy!

She was incredibly proud of her grandchildren – Daniel, Luke, Andrew, and Beth Anne.

Just like in years past with her children, she made sure to attend every sporting event of theirs that she was able, and cheer loudest for them no matter what. She loved her extended “family”, friends of her kids who became family, as well as friends of her own she made along the way.

Carol Jean left us on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. We love & miss her dearly.

She is survived by her children Kristen Henshaw (husband David) and Michael Sutton (wife Jennifer); her grandchildren, Daniel Henshaw, Andrew Henshaw, Luke Sutton, and Beth Anne Sutton; her nephews Eric Werl, Karl Werl, and niece Rachel Werl.

Visitation is at Eternal Hills in Snellville on Friday Sept 16, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Oliver’s in Snellville on Saturday Sept. 17, 10:30am. Interment after at Eternal Hills.

