Obituary and funeral service: Carol Louise Harper Bryan, 73, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Carol Bryan

Carol Louise Harper Bryan, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on December 3, 2023. She was born on April 5, 1950, to the late Betty House Harper and the late Thomas Lee Harper. She was preceded in death by her brother, the late Ricky Harper; her daughter in law, the late Reba Bryan.

Surviving are husband, Kenneth James Bryan; daughter, Tammy Bryan; sons, Ken Bryan and Lee Bryan; sister, Linda Barrington; brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Sallie Harper; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 9th at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

